Two wanted in connection to Carbondale murder

Carbondale police have released the identities of two suspects wanted in connection to murder. Carbondale police have obtained arrest warrants for two men wanted in connection to the Nov. 3 murder of 27-year-old Keon Cooper. 24-year-old Olando Sheron, of Sikeston, is wanted on charges of murder. 30-year-old Thomas Durell Evans Jr., of Cape Girardeau, is wanted on charges of concealing or aiding a fugitive. Both men are considered armed and dangerous. A third suspect, Tyren Johnson, was arrested on Nov. 7 in Sikeston, following a tip of his whereabouts.

Olando Sheron

Thomas Durell Evans Jr.