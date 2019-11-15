Governor Parson Announces Missouri One Start Will Train More Than 42,000 Workers Statewide

226 projects across Missouri have been awarded more than $7.8 million for customized training assistance through the Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start program. The Missouri One Start customized training program provides eligible companies with resources to train or up-skill their employees according to specific workforce needs. Flexibility within the program allows companies to choose how the training is provided. Missouri One Start is one of the key workforce development initiatives included in Senate Bill 68, which was signed into law in July. For a full list of companies that will receive training assistance, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...