Grant will help defray costs for child care services at Southeast

The Southeast Missourian reports that the U.S. Department of Education has awarded $150,145 to Southeast Missouri State University to help provide affordable child care services through the University School for Young Children. The “Child Care Access Means Parents in School” (CCAMPIS) grant will be used to establish the “Redhawk Flight Program” as part of an effort to support Southeast Missouri families by expanding access to affordable child care services while they pursue higher education goals. The program will benefit low-income students and underrepresented families by helping them pay for child care expenses. The university hopes to increase the number of underrepresented, low-income student families enrolled in the program by 5%.More information about the University School for Young Children can be found at semo.edu/usyc.

