Guilty Verdict Returned for Assault in Dunklin County Jail

A man was found guilty for assault in Dunklin County jail. 45-year-old Shedric Anderson was found guilty of two felony counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Threat following a two-day jury trial. The trial testimony established that Anderson committed the assault on an inmate while Anderson was confined as a federal prisoner in Dunklin County Jail. Anderson’s sentencing has been set for February 18, 2020. He faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

