Man found guilty of shooting at trooper during 2017 traffic stop

A Charleston man was found guilty of attempting to shoot a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer. A New Madrid County jury found 29-year-old Demarcus Owens guilty of first degree assault, 3 counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Officer Ryan Windham attempted to stop a vehicle in Sikeston for not having a front license plate when Owens resisted arrest. Circuit Judge William Reeves set formal sentencing for January 14th.

