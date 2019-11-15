Old Town Cape, Inc. to Host Annual Christmas Parade of Lights

Old Town Cape, Inc. will host the 28th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, December 1, beginning at 5:00 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Lights and Winter Nights.” The Parade of Lights will begin at dusk, with the parade route starting at Capaha Park. The route will continue east down Broadway Street, turn right onto Main Street, and end at the corner of Main and Independence Streets beside Art Van Furniture. You can expect to see a variety of holiday-themed floats from Cape Girardeau and surrounding area businesses and organizations. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance during the parade.

Like this: Like Loading...