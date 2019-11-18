2 Warehouse fires in Portageville

Two warehouse fires were reported over the weekend in the city of Portageville. The Portageville Fire Department says the first fire was on Saturday at a cotton warehouse, where heavy smoke was reported coming from inside the building. The cause was some cotton bales that had caught fire. Yesterday, another warehouse, that stored cotton seeds, had caught fire and the entire building was ablaze. The warehouse was destroyed in the fire, and it took the department ten hours to put it out. A cause has not been determined.

