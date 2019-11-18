AG Secures Guilty Verdict against Polk County Contractor for Fraud against Elderly Citizens

A Polk County jury has found a contractor guilty of fraud against elderly citizens. Timothy Mundy is guilty of one county of financial exploitation of the elderly and two counts of unlawful merchandising practices. At trial, the State presented evidence that Mundy entered into a contract with an elderly homeowner in Brighton to install a new metal roof in January and February 2016. Mundy took $6,250 from the elderly homeowner and never returned to the home to install the roof. Sentencing is set for January 17, 2020 before the Honorable Michael Hendrikson.

