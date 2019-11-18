Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group to meet Nov. 22

The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will hold a public meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ facility in Jefferson City. The Missouri departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture will convene the meeting. On July 18, Governor Parson established the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group by issuing Executive Order 19-14. The executive order directs the working group to submit an initial report to Governor Parson with findings and suggestions by Dec. 31, with a final report due May 31, 2020. The meeting will be available online, live and recorded for viewing later. Watch, or learn more about the Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group at https://dnr.mo.gov/floodrecovery/.

