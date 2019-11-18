Washington State Park hosts Turkey Trot and Breakfast with Santa Nov. 30

Washington State Park is hosting Turkey trot and Breakfast with Santa on November 30th. The event begins with breakfast and photos with Santa Claus starting at 9 a.m. Breakfast with Santa will be available for purchase from the Friends of Washington State Park 9 – 11 a.m. at $6 per plate. Holiday picture taking will be available in a rustic stone shelter setting with an on-site photographer. At 11:30 a.m. Washington State Park interpretive staff will guide a hike. Turkey Trot hikers will explore parts of the 1,000 Steps Trail and visit the Overlook Shelter along the trail. Staff will point out the park’s natural and cultural resources along the one-mile hike lasting approximately one hour over rugged and natural surface terrain. Dress accordingly for this outdoor experience.

