Auditor Galloway issues report on Pemiscot County government

Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of Pemiscot County yesterday. The report on the county’s government highlighted the need for improvement in various county offices and over the property tax system. The audit gave a rating of “fair” and made several recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The audit identified that neither the County Clerk nor the County Commission adequately reviews the financial activities of the County Collector. The county has not properly restricted access to the property tax system. The audit also highlighted concerns with spending from the Tax Maintenance Fund. A $15,000 transfer by the County Collector to the General Fund was used in large part to pay for new blinds throughout the courthouse, which is not allowed by law. There were several other concerns addressed in the audit. A copy of the audit can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...