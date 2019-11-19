Fourth Illinois Resident Dies After Vaping Related Lung Injury

The Illinois Department of Public Health says a fourth Illinois resident has died from vaping injuries. The resident had recently been hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products. At this time, a total of 179 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75 years old have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vapes. Recent CDC laboratory results of fluid collected from the lungs of 29 patients found vitamin E acetate in all of the samples, which is used as an additive in e-cigarette or vaping products. This is the first identification of a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries. Evidence is not yet sufficient to rule out other chemicals of concern. THC is also present in most of the samples tested. More information about e-cigarettes and vaping can be found on the IDPH website at

http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/tobacco/e-cigarettes-and-vapes.