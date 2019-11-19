SoutheastHEALTH Opens New Madrid Clinic

SoutheastHEALTH recently celebrated the opening of a new Primary Care clinic in New Madrid with an open house and ribbon cutting. The newly-constructed facility on U.S. Highway 61 includes four patient exam rooms and on-site lab services. Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome. With its newest clinic location, SoutheastHEALTH will offer care in a location convenient for the growing number of First Option clients in the New Madrid area. First Option is a health plan established by SoutheastHEALTH to provide self-insured employers of all sizes a cost savings health benefit solution.

