Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An east Alabama Walmart reopened last Thursday following its closure after a man created a diversion with a flaming shopping cart and attempted to skirt past security with a cart full of groceries. The attempt failed.

According to the LaFayette Sun, 28-year-old Troy Maloy Brown is alleged to have loaded up the shopping cart with flammable objects and to have set it on fire in the home décor section.

Video footage captures Brown then moving to another part of the store and retrieving a cart full of groceries. He attempted to flee the store with the loaded shopping cart as the first cart burned, but he was stopped by a Wal-Mart associate at the door and was made to part with the groceries.

Brown was picked up in a silver van. He was subsequently found at his residence. He attempted to resist arrest but was tased. He faces charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Arson 1st Degree, and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.