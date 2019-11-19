Update on Human Remains found in alleyway

On Friday, November 15, Cape Girardeau Police Detectives received a Forensic Anthropology Report in regards to the skeletal remains that were found in the alleyway in the 800 Block of Jefferson on October 25th. During the investigation, 37-year-old Jimmie Lindell, of Charleston, was found to be a possible match for the skeletal remains. After an examination and comparison of the dental records belonging to Lindell, the Anthropologist was able to confirm that the skeletal remains did in fact belong to him. There was no indication of trauma and the cause of death remains unknown at this time. The immediate family of Jimmie Lindell has been properly notified.

