Carbondale man sentenced for Aggravated Battery of a Child

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 4 ½ years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Battery of a Child. Prosecutors say the charges against 35-year-old Terrill Travis came after a July incident in which Travis hurt a child by whipping them with a charging cord and then stepping on the child’s head. Travis was sharing a home with the child’s mother and the child at the time. He was sentenced to additional time behind bars for violating the probation he received in two separate cases involving retail theft and forgery.

