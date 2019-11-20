Graves County homeowner charged in home invasion, shooting

A Graves County homeowner is now facing charges after an early morning home invasion and shooting. 27-year-old Anthony Crittendon was arrested for a firearm enhanced charge of trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Graves County deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers were called to his home just after 12 a.m. Tuesday. Crittendon told authorities a woman had knocked on his door and asked to use his phone. As he went to get his phone, two masked men with guns forced the door open, demanded money, and began ransacking the home. He was able to get to a hidden semi-automatic pistol and shot both men. Both of the suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A search of the home revealed 2 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Crittendon was taken to the Graves County Jail. The names of the suspects that were shot are not being released.

Like this: Like Loading...