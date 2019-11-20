Poplar Bluff High School FAFSA Frenzy

The Poplar Bluff High School will be hosting their FAFSA Frenzy next month. The event will be held to assist seniors with their free application for federal student aid, and will be followed by a scholarship workshop, with additional incentives for completing the activities. The FAFSA Frenzy will be held on December 5th from 3 to 5:30 pm, and the workshop will be held until 7 pm, with the event officially ending at 8 pm. For more information, visit the Poplar Bluff High School Facebook page.

