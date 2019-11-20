PSC Sets Local Public Hearing Schedule in Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Case

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings in January in an electric rate case filed by Ameren Missouri. The Cape Girardeau hearing will be January 15th at the Osage Centre. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the Q & A session. If you are unable to attend a local public hearing and wish to make written comments or secure additional information, you may contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Missouri Public Service Commission. Formal evidentiary hearings in this case are scheduled March 2-6, 2020 and March 9-13, 2020. These hearings will be held in Jefferson City at the Governor Office Building, Room 310, 200 Madison Street.

Office of Public Counsel

P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102

(866) 922-2959

opcservice@opc.mo.gov

Missouri Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102

1-800-392-4211

pscinfo@psc.mo.gov

Local public hearing schedule:

January 6—Arnold. Fox C-6 School District, Roy Wilde Conference Room, 849 Jeffco Blvd. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

January 7—Ferguson. Ferguson Public Library, Auditorium, 35 North Florissant Road. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at Noon with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

January 13—Kirksville. Adair County Circuit Courtroom, 106 W. Washington St. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at Noon with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

January 14—O’Fallon. O’Fallon City Hall, 100 N. Main St. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at Noon with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

January 15—Cape Girardeau. Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

January 16—St. Louis. Sunset Hills City Hall, Council Chambers, 3939 Lindbergh Blvd. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at Noon with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

January 16—St. Louis. Wainwright State Office Building, Gallery, 111 N. 7th Street. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.

January 21—Jefferson City. Governor Office Building, Room 310, 200 Madison Street. A PSC Staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Commission receiving testimony from the public following the question and answer session.