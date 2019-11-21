2-year-old girl injured in St. Louis County shooting

A 2-year-old girl is hospitalized after a shooting in suburban St. Louis. Few details were released following the shooting that happened yesterday afternoon in the town of Glasgow Village. The child is hospitalized. Her condition is not immediately known but Riverview Fire Chief Keith Goldstein says that the shooting is “very serious.” Officers blocked off several houses on the street with crime-scene tape. Officials have not said if the shooting was believed to be accidental or intentional. At least 17 children ages 16 or younger in the St. Louis metropolitan area have died in shootings this year.

