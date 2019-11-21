Area lawmakers seek to tackle texting, shared parenting in 2020

Area lawmakers will introduce bills for the 2020 state legislative session addressing everything from shared parenting to texting while driving. State Sen. Wayne Wallingford, a Republican from Cape Girardeau, said his top priority is to pass a shared-parenting bill. It would create a “rebuttal presumption” for parents in child-custody cases to receive equal time with their children. State Rep. Kathy Swan, also a Republican from Cape Girardeau, plans to file legislation to provide grants for school districts to partner with community groups to address barriers to education, such as mental illness, homelessness and domestic violence. State Rep. Barry Hovis, a Republican from Gordonville, plans to refile his 911 bill. Visit the Southeast Missourian for more information about bills that will be introduced.

Like this: Like Loading...