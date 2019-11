The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, November 28. They will resume their normal hours on Friday, November 29th and Saturday, November 30th. The museum will conclude their month long celebration of Native American Heritage Month with a variety of indoor Native American games on Saturday, November 30 from Noon-4:00 pm. Regular admission will apply. For more information call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net

