Notice of Cyber Attack at Ferguson Medical Group

On September 21, Saint Francis became aware that the computer network that Ferguson Medical Group utilized prior to being acquired by Saint Francis Medical Center experienced a cyber-attack on September 20. All of the medical records for services provided at FMG prior to January 1, 2019, were made inaccessible to Saint Francis and they were asked to pay a ransom to regain access to the records. Saint Francis took immediate steps to secure the network and worked with federal law enforcement throughout that process. Due to many uncertainties in these situations, Saint Francis did not pay a ransom to the attacker, but instead restored access to the medical records through available backup files. Saint Francis was not able to restore access to all of the impacted records. Any records for services provided at FMG between September 20 and December 31, 2018, as well as any documentation that had been scanned into the FMG system, regardless of date, were unable to be restored.

