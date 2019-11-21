Sen. Blunt and colleagues work to pass bill to keep government open for business

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and his chamber are working to pass a bill that would keep the federal government open for business. During a press conference on Capitol Hill, Blunt says many things are on hold until the issue is resolved.

Blunt says the National Institute of Health needs funding for important research, like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. A U.S. House bill passed Tuesday would extend temporary federal funding through December 20. President Trump has signaled support for the measure.