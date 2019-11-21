State counts rape kits, puts new process in place for tracking

The state attorney general’s office has completed its count of rape kits that have sat in labs and on shelves, untested for decades. With the help of a federal grant, Attorney General Eric Schmitt appointed a task force that has worked since February with Judge Micky Williams. A federal grant will pay for some, but not all of the remaining kits to be tested. It takes about a thousand dollars to test each rape kit. Schmitt says the state will now build a way to store and track the kits from now on.

A team is meeting today to begin plans for the tracking system.