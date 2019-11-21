Thursday, November 21st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Two women stole a pair of guinea pigs from a Kentucky pet store and tossed one of them at the owner during their escape. 21-year-old Isabelle Mason and 19-year-old and Jaimee Pack were slapped with multiple charges following the bizarre incident that took place at Pet Paradise in Danville.

Owner Scott Gonyaw told TV station WKYT that Mason and Pack took the guinea pigs from the store without paying for them. Gonyaw tried to confront them. “I started screaming at them, ‘Give me the guinea pigs!’ And the other little girl reached down, got one of them out of the bag went to give it out to me, and the other girl pulled her back into the car,” Gonyaw told the station.

He said that one of the suspects rolled down a window and threw a four-month-old guinea pig named Lucky onto the concrete. The other woman ran over Gonyaw’s foot with the car. Even though the suspects got away, they were ratted out by one of their mothers, who called the police. Mason and Pack were charged with shoplifting, robbery, and cruelty to animals and are being held at the Boyle County Detention Center.

