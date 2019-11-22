Illinois Now Reporting Fifth Illinois Resident Dies after Vaping Related Lung Injury

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported the death of a fifth Illinois resident who had recently been hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products (EVALI). At this time, a total of 187 people in Illinois have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. THC is present in most of the samples tested by the Food and Drug Administration to date, and most patients report a history of using THC-containing products. More than 80% of the cases in Illinois report recent use of THC-containing products, primarily obtaining them from informal sources.

