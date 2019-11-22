Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at passing car in Perry County

The Southeast Missourian reports that a St. Louis man was arrested Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an alleged road rage incident on I-55 in Perry County south of Perryville. 20-year-old Nathaniel Roberson was taken into custody and was being held at the Perry County Jail on the weapons charge and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Late Wednesday morning a couple from Ava, Illinois, called 911 to report a passenger in a passing vehicle pointed a firearm at them. Perry County deputies were dispatched and located a vehicle matching the couple’s description. Roberson and the three other occupants of the vehicle were detained while deputies conducted an investigation. It was determined that Roberson pointed the weapon at the couple. The weapon was recovered at the scene along with drug paraphernalia.

Like this: Like Loading...