Reports of shots fired investigated in Sikeston

Police are investing reports of shots being fired Wednesday in Sikeston. At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Terrace Street in reference to a call of shots being fired from a vehicle. Several officers responded as there were also reports of shots fired near Brunt, Hennings and Stallcup streets. Officers located some gun shells in Cinema Drive. During the investigation, officers located a parked vehicle on South New Madrid Street that had been shot at and damaged. The investigation continues.

