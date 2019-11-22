Sikeston DPS investigating shot fired at vehicle

An investigation continues after a single gunshot was fired at an occupied vehicle early Sunday in Sikeston. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 1200 block of Lawrence Street in reference to property damage that happened overnight around 3 a.m. The complainant advised that he had been sitting in his vehicle in front of the residence overnight. A suspect approached the vehicle and struck the window with his arm. He displayed a firearm and fired one shot at the vehicle, hitting the door. The investigation is ongoing.

