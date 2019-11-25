Attorney General Schmitt Announces Resolution in Gateway Buick GMC Investigation

Friday was the conclusion of an investigation and litigation that provided restitution for numerous Missourians who were left affected by the 2018 closure and bankruptcy of Gateway Buick GMC of Hazelwood. The Attorney General’s investigation revealed more than $1.9 million dollars in financial damages to customers of Gateway. In the spring of 2018, Gateway suddenly closed its doors and filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving numerous customers and other creditors with millions of dollars in claims and losses. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has been continually working to help more than 300 customers recover those losses. In addition to its investigation and mediation efforts, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Gateway in bankruptcy court over the remaining unresolved customer harm and obtained an $118,504.30 default judgment for the loss suffered by 162 customers. The Attorney General’s Office was able to collect a portion of this judgment from Gateway’s motor vehicle dealer surety bond and issued checks totaling $71,760.57 to those 162 customers for a portion of their loss.

