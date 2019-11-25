Attorney General Schmitt to Host Opioid Round-table in St. Louis

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will host families of victims, recovery specialists, prevention groups, researchers, and other stakeholders for a round-table discussion on the opioid crisis in Missouri. He will provide an update on recent developments regarding his opioid lawsuit and the progress of the Real Opioid Pain initiative, as well as listen to the concerns of stakeholders and answer questions relating to the opioid crisis in Missouri. The round-table begins at 10:35 this morning.

