Blunt wants State Department to boost measures for international adoptions

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says more than 437,000 children are in America’s foster care system – nearly 14,000 are in Missouri. On the Senate floor this week, Blunt says more than 125,000 of children nationwide are waiting to get adopted.

He wants the State Department to boost measures for international adoptions. The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed Blunt’s bipartisan resolution marking each November as National Adoption Month and November 23rd as National Adoption Day. A Missouri House committee is also working to reduce the number of foster kids in the system.