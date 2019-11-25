Monday, November 25th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After driving his car into a ditch, an Illinois man who reeked of booze explained to police that the reason they smelled alcohol on his breath was because he had “been making out with his girlfriend this evening and she had been drinking.”

As detailed in a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, Trevor Smith drove a Dodge Charger off the road early Saturday evening in a single-vehicle accident. Deputies responding to the crash scene noted that Smith, who just turned twenty-one, appeared intoxicated.

Additionally, they reported detecting the odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle, and discovered an open bottle of vodka in the car. Smith, who twice declined to provide a breath sample and denied having consumed alcohol, was arrested for DUI after failing a series of field sobriety tests.

Smith “told deputies the reason he smelled like alcohol was that he had been making out with his girlfriend this evening and she had been drinking.” He added, for some unknown reason, that “he made love to his girlfriend because ‘We make love, we’re all adults here.’”