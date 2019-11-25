Sikeston man sentenced to 10 years for drug and gun crimes

A Sikeston man was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration for drug and gun crimes. 24-year-old Robert Sitzes-Mason had previously pleaded guilty to one count of Possession of 50 Grams or More of Meth with Intent to Distribute, and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. On January 4, he crashed his car in Stoddard County. Responding officers believed that Sitzes-Mason was driving under the influence of drugs, and noticed a strong and persistent odor of marijuana coming from Mason’s person. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a loaded pistol magazine. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 119.52 grams of meth, approximately five pounds of marijuana, a set of digital scales and a pistol. He will be placed on four years of supervised release after his term of incarceration.

