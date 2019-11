Aldi’s has recalled Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad and Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad. These products have been removed from the shelves and are past their use-by dates. If you have either of these products with a use-by date prior to November 2, 2019, you should throw them away immediately or return them to your local Aldi’s for a full refund. Currently, everything on the shelves is safe to eat.

Like this: Like Loading...