Almost 100 boxes of rape-kit evidence in Cape County remain untested

Cape Girardeau County law enforcement agencies and other entities have almost 100 boxes of evidence from sexual-assault examinations that have never been tested. The untested rape kits include 49 that had accompanying police reports and 46 in which no police report was filed. Twenty-seven of those kits tied to police reports are in the hands of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the most of any single law enforcement agency in the county. More than half of untested rape kits not tied to police reports in Cape Girardeau County are in the custody of SoutheastHEALTH. Statewide, law enforcement and other agencies have almost 7,000 boxes of evidence from sexual-assault examinations dating back to the 1980s. Nearly 6,200 of those kits have not been tested, including 4,438 that had accompanying police reports. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office wants to clear the backlog of untested rape kits. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

