Attorney General’s Office Concludes Investigation into Elder Abuse Hotline

The Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the elder abuse hotline in May and it ended yesterday. This was after KBIA and the Columbia Missourian reported that only about 50% of calls to the hotline in 2018 were answered and about 39% of calls were answered between January and April 2019. Over the past several months, the AGO has worked in partnership with Department of Health and Senior Services to ensure that the Hotline will meet the needs of Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens, and the AGO has recommended the following changes moving forward, many of which have already been implemented, including most recently an online reporting system:

Collect accurate data about key performance indicators, including the call-handling rate, average wait time, average length of call time, average after-call time spent by operators completing reports

Employ script-based and structured questions to guide Hotline calls

Institute a phone tree system in order to divert calls that do not meet the criteria for an eligible abuse and neglect report

Increase the queue capacity to allow more individuals to wait to speak to an operator

Revise the Department’s training procedures for new and current Hotline operators

Increase the availability of Hotline operators to take phone calls by scheduling more operators to work during peak hours and reducing the amount of time that operators spend completing post-call reports

Review Hotline calls for quality assurance purposes