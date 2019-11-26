E. Coli Outbreak Possibly Linked to Romaine Lettuce

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with the CDC, FDA, and USDA, as well as public health and regulatory officials in other states to investigate a multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections possibly linked to lettuce. A total of 40 cases have been identified in 16 states, including one case in Illinois who was hospitalized. The CDC is recommending to not eat romaine lettuce from the Salinas growing region in California. Missa Bay, LLC. has recalled ready-to-eat salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. Coli. The products subject to the recall can be found on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website. These products were distributed in Illinois as well as in 21 other states. If you still have these products in your refrigerators, you should throw them out. Symptoms of infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

