Gordonville Road Closure on Nov. 26 UPDATE

A portion of Gordonville Road will be closed for two to three hours at 8 a.m. today as crews deliver a new water booster pump station to the nearby tank site. Local traffic only will be allowed along Gordonville during the delivery. You are asked to consider alternate routes during the closure period. The new, above-ground booster pump will be easier to maintain and has additional capacity to meet ongoing water demand growth in portions of the western side of Cape Girardeau. Similar units have been installed over the last four years at two locations along Perryville Road. The existing underground booster pump will be decommissioned. For more information, please contact Development Services at 573-339-6327. This was originally scheduled for midday today, but has been moved up in an attempt to get ahead of today’s predicted weather.

