Restricted parking for Parade of Lights

Parking in certain parts of the City will be restricted due to the Old Town Parade of Lights on Sunday, December 1 at 5:00 p.m. The Cape Girardeau Police Department says that beginning at noon on Sunday parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street; on Main Street from Park Drive to William Street; on North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive; on the east side of Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview; on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview. Officers will place signs and other traffic control devices at these locations. Vehicles parked after noon on Sunday will be towed from the street. Parking will be restored on the City streets immediately following the parade with the exception of Bellevue. These precautions are being taken for the safety of the spectators and those participating in the Parade of Lights. The Cape Girardeau Police Department thanks you for your cooperation during the Christmas Parade and wishes everyone a safe holiday season.

