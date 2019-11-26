St. Jude New Year’s Eve Benefit

It’s time for another celebration to raise money for the kids of St. Jude! The tenth Annual St. Jude New Years Eve Benefit presented by Drury Southwest is set! The Evening kicks off when the doors open at 6 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Conference Center.

Enjoy live music from the Intention, raffles, live auction and silent auction.

Buy 1 ticket for $75 or reserve a table for 10 for $800

Your ticket includes Dinner by the Southerner, complimentary draft beer WHILE IT LASTS and entertainment for the night.

Tickets are on sale now! You can purchase your tickets during office hours at River Radio by calling 573-335-8291, or by visiting Concepts Styling Salon in Cape!

Thank you to all of our current sponsors:

St. Denis School

1st Tire and Wheel

Charleston Fighting Squirrels

The Southerner

Aloha Pools & Spas

Dale & Associates

Larry and Carol Simon





Tickets go fast so get yours today!

Special hotel room rates are available until December 10th when using the group code “2386313” Call or Book online!



