Attorney General to Host Opioid Round-table at Swope Health

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will host a round-table discussion with representatives from various state agencies, nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and more to discuss the opioid crisis in Missouri. The discussion will cover the Attorney General’s lawsuit against the major opioid manufacturers and recent national settlement developments, as well as the success of his Real Opioid Pain initiative, and more. Attorney General Schmitt was recently in St. Louis at Places for People to hold a similar discussion on the opioid crisis. The round-table will begin at 9 this morning.

