Charges dropped in girl’s death; witnesses won’t cooperate

A southeast Missouri prosecutor has dropped murder charges in the death of a 15-year-old girl, citing a failure of witnesses to come forward. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says that charges could be re-filed against 29-year-old Isaiah Lane of St. Louis if new information comes forward in the death of Madison Robinson. Robinson was shot to death in August in Cape Girardeau. Lane was charged with first-degree murder and other counts. Madison’s mother, Yameka Robinson, believes that there are witnesses to the killing, but they’re refusing to cooperate out of fear of retaliation.

Like this: Like Loading...