LGBTQ+ forum to be held at SEMO

The Southeast Missourian reports that a forum on LGBTQ+ rights will be held next week, an event organizers hope will provide a space to enrich understanding. The event is free and open to the public, and is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Redhawk Room at Southeast Missouri State University’s University Center. Democratic Candidate for Congress in Missouri’s 8th District, Kathy Ellis, along with local organizers Aaron Lerma, Amber Moyers and the SEMO College Democrats, will host be hosting the forum. Panelists and facilitators will include local organizers working on LGBTQ+ rights and community: candidate for the 147th District, Amber Moyers; statewide field coordinator, Kaitlin Cavey, for PROMO, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization; and Ellis. This forum is the seventh in a series of community-led forums throughout the district.

