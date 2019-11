A one mile road in Stoddard County is scheduled to be reduced to one lane for pavement repairs. A section of roadway located between County Road 413 and Hickory Hills drive will be reduced to one lane on Monday through Wednesday, with work scheduled from 8 am to 3 pm each day. For more information, contact the customer service center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT, or visit their website at www.MoDot.Org.

