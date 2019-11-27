Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Arizona felon is back behind bars following his arrest last Saturday night on a grand theft burrito charge. According to investigators, 29-year-old Timothy Bell approached a man on a Phoenix street and “took that person’s property by force” while making “threatening statements.”

After having his burrito stolen, the victim called 9-1-1 and followed Bell until police located the ex-con and arrested him on a downtown Phoenix street around 8:40 PM. Bell, who is listed as a transient in court records, was found in possession of a “wrapper from burrito he stole.”

Bell was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a felony robbery charge for which no bond has been set. He is scheduled to be arraigned on December 6th in Superior Court. Bell’s rap sheet includes two separate state prison terms and convictions for weapons possession, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and narcotics possession.