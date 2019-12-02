A Missouri lawmaker who received unexpected bills after visiting the emergency room for an eye cut is calling on the US Senate to approve bipartisan “surprise billing” legislation. O’Fallon GOP State Representative Nick Schroer says insured patients shouldn’t have to worry about unexpected bills after receiving care.

The US Senate bill has three Democratic and three GOP co-sponsors. Delaware Democratic Senator Tom Carper says the surprise bills can run more than $100-thousand, adding that “no American should have to file bankruptcy or face financial difficulty” for a serious ailment or an emergency room visit.