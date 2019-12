A 14-year-old boy died in an ATV crash Wednesday evening in Dunklin County. The Kennett boy was travelling on County Road 403, 2 miles west of Kennett, when he over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road. The ATV overturned and the boy was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy’s name was not released in the Missouri State High Patrol report.

