Child bicyclist injured after being struck by car

A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding their bicycle last Tuesday in Sikeston. That evening, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to South Main Street and Kathleen Streets in reference to a child bicyclist being struck by a vehicle. Following the investigation, it was determined the 9-year-old child and their parent were crossing Main Street at Kathleen when a southbound vehicle hit the child on the bike. The driver of the vehicle indicated they did not see the child and when they did, they couldn’t stop in time to avoid striking the child. The child was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital and transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...